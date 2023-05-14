Isolated to scattered showers Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the 50s. We’ll have scattered to isolated showers on Monday with highs in the 60s. We’ll stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

However, a cold front will move through the area on Thursday, ushering in a chance for showers and storms. The forecast dries out again after Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s expected Friday and through next weekend.

