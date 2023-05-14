Powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar, tearing off roofs and killing at least 3

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of people have hunkered down in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar. At least three people have been reported killed. Cyclone Mocha made landfall Sunday afternoon in Myanmar’s Rakhine state near Sittwe township with winds of up to 130 miles per hour. As night fell, the extent of the damage in Sittwe is not clear. Earlier in the day, high winds crumpled cell phone towers, cutting off communications in much of the area.

Local media reported that streets were flooded, trapping people in low-lying areas in their homes as worried relatives outside the township appealed for rescue. The storm mostly missed Bangladesh despite earlier fears.

