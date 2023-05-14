Strong to severe storms possible overnight

Strong to severe storms possible overnight
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for part of Southern Iowa until 8 p.m. More strong to severe storms are expected overnight with hazards including tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings overnight.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Mother’s Day with the best chance for rain along and north of Highway-20. Temperatures will also be much cooler on Sunday with highs staying in the 50s and 60s.

Even though Sunday will be cooler, temperatures will rise back into the 70s for the upcoming workweek. The beginning of the week looks dry. However scattered showers and storms are possible on Thursday.

