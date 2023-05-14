Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown

Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is cleaning up after the Eurovision Song Contest, as Sweden celebrates victory. Ukraine, meanwhile, remains defiant after Russian bombardment struck the hometown of the country’s competitors. Electronic duo Tvorchi represented Ukraine at the pan-continental pop competition on Saturday night. Ukraine’s military said a barrage of Russian drone and missile strikes overnight left dozens wounded. One strike hit Ternopil, home city of Tvorchi in western Ukraine. On Instagram, the duo urged Europe to “unite against evil for the sake of peace.”

Swedish singer Loreen won the contest with her power ballad “Tattoo,” becoming only the second artist to take two Eurovision trophies. Finnish singer Käärijä was runner-up with his rap-pop party anthem “Cha Cha Cha.”

