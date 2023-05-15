Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, ‘Flower Moon,’ Depp and more

Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, 'Flower Moon,' Depp and more
Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, 'Flower Moon,' Depp and more(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -The 76th Cannes Film Festival opens Tuesday with the premiere of “Jeanne du Barry,” a historical drama starring Johnny Depp. Last year’s festival produced three Oscar best-picture nominees: “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and the Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness.”

This year’s festival is headlined by a pair of marquee premieres: Martin Scorsese’s Osage Nation 1920s epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” starring Harrison Ford in his final performance as the character. Ford and Michael Douglas will receive honorary Palme d’Ors during the festival, which runs through May 27.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms possible overnight
Strong to severe storms possible overnight
One killed, two injured in Davis County crash
Severe weather is possible at times this afternoon and evening.
Showers and storms possible at times, some could be severe
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino at bat against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh...
Royals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
A dashboard camera captures the moment someone appears to pull a gun on a woman in Indianapolis.
Driver says she was threatened with gun on interstate; incident caught on dashcam

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in a car during a visit at a military air base...
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive won’t aim to attack Russian territory
France pledges more military aid as Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes surprise Paris visit to meet Macron
France pledges more military aid as Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes surprise Paris visit to meet Macron
NYC converts hotels to shelters as pressure mounts to accommodate asylum seekers
NYC converts hotels to shelters as pressure mounts to accommodate asylum seekers
FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Victims of racist Buffalo supermarket mass shooting remembered on anniversary