Clouds hang around, with some showers

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll have difficulty shaking the cloud cover today, with occasional bits of rain moving through, too.

Temperatures will be held back quite a bit by both of those things, with highs only in the 60s once again. Rainfall will generally be on the lighter side, but cannot be ruled out through the day.

Expect more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday, though, and thus you’ll see highs reaching the upper 70s again. We’ll keep things dry during this time, with fairly light winds, too.

More rain will be possible later Thursday night into Friday along a cold front. This storm system drags in a somewhat cooler air mass for the end of the week into the weekend, keeping highs in the low 70s. A bounce back toward closer to 80 returns by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.