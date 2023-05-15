France pledges more military aid as Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes surprise Paris visit to meet Macron

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — France has pledged additional military aid, including light tanks, armored vehicles, training for soldiers and other assistance for Ukraine as it gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian forces. The fresh French support followed surprise talks Sunday in Paris between the Ukrainian and French presidents.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy and France’s Emmanuel Macron met for three hours at the presidential Elysee Palace. The encounter was kept under wraps until shortly before the Ukrainian leader’s arrival in Paris from Germany on a French government jet, extending a multi-stop European tour. Zelenskyy met earlier Sunday with Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

