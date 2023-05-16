Hinton, Iowa student recognized in Google’s “Doodle for Google” contest

By RJ Breen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Google is one of the most used websites in the world, but many people wonder where the various designs for their iconic cover page come from.

“Doodle for Google” has been holding a competition for over the last 15 years. One student in Hinton, Iowa, is being both surprised and recognized for her hard work.

“I’m very excited, I did not expect this today.” said Sierra Smith, 5th Grade student at Hinton Elementary.

Sierra Smith is Iowa’s representative in the “Doodle for Google” contest, one of just 54 students across the U.S. and surrounding territories named finalists for the competition.

“She’s just so talented, she just loves drawing and doodling on everything. Which is great, you know her hard work paid off.” Says Sarah Kochen, Sierra’s art teacher.

Sierra’s mom, Brandi, knows how hard her daughter works. “I cried, it was very good I’m glad that we were able to sit off to the side, and she didn’t see us, and she was genuinely very excited.” said Brandi Smith, Sierra’s mom.

If Sierra wins, she gets a scholarship from Google, and the school will get a grant, as well.

Sierra’s art teacher, Sarah Kochen, was also recognized today with the Art Education Appreciation Award as well.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
One killed, two injured in Davis County crash
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
General view of the NBA basketball game between Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets, in...
Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6

Latest News

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Republican presidential candidate Hutchinson returns to Iowa this week
Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, 'Flower Moon,' Depp and more
Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, ‘Flower Moon,’ Depp and more
France pledges more military aid as Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes surprise Paris visit to meet Macron
France pledges more military aid as Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes surprise Paris visit to meet Macron