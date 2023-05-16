Light showers end early, clouds then exit

Any light showers this morning exit early, with clouds dissipating through the day.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Gray skies will leave us for a little while later today, as drier air generally works into the region.

Any leftover showers will end early on Tuesday, too, with sunshine later in the day. Temperatures will be warmer, thanks to the sun, in the upper 70s for highs. Winds won’t be much of a factor in the day, generally staying light tonight into tomorrow.

A cold front moves through tonight from the east, though its influence will be little to none on our weather. You should still expect sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s, again, on Wednesday.

A separate storm system will approach by Thursday night, dragging a cold front through the region. Some showers seem possible along it, though they will be limited overall. The more noticeable result may be the slight drop in highs into the low 70s for Friday into Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

