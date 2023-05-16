Showers continue tonight and through Tuesday morning

Showers continue tonight and through Tuesday morning
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -On May 15th, 1998, exactly 25 years ago, a tornado touched down in Washington County. The tornado was on the ground for around 45 miles traveling between Washington and Cedar Counties. There were no fatalities from the tornado, but 47 people were hurt.

However, today it was cloudy and cool across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. There were even some scattered showers across the area. More showers are possible tonight and Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. The clouds and rain will clear out by Tuesday afternoon ushering in some sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s tomorrow.

We’ll likely stay dry on Wednesday and Thursday, but a cold front will move in on Friday. This means we could end the workweek with another chance for showers and storms.

