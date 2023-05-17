Dubuque restaurant wins 2023 Best Omelet in Iowa contest

Caroline's Restaurant in Dubuque has been named the winner of the 2023 Best Omelet in Iowa...
Caroline’s Restaurant in Dubuque has been named the winner of the 2023 Best Omelet in Iowa contest, for its Chorizo Omelet.(Caroline's Restaurant)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Caroline’s Restaurant in Dubuque has been named the winner of the 2023 Best Omelet in Iowa contest.

The Iowa Egg Council made the announcement in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

The restaurant, located in Hotel Julien, at 200 Main Street, won for its Chorizo Omelet.

Other finalists included Johnson’s Restaurant and Reception Hall in Elkader, Klunder’s Cafe in New Hampton, Eggs and Jam in West Des Moines, and Beggin’ for an Eggin’ in Creston.

