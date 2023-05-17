Iowa’s top 10 most popular dog names

More than 115 dogs and puppies from 7 local animal shelters found homes on Saturday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may or may not come as a surprise to you that a lot of dogs in Iowa are named Bella.

That name tops the list of the most popular names for pups in Iowa, according to pet care services finding website wagwalking.com.

A recent post on the website put together the 10 most popular names for dogs in each state based on data provided by users.

Here’s the list for Iowa:

  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Charlie
  4. Max
  5. Lucy
  6. Daisy
  7. Cooper
  8. Stella
  9. Bailey
  10. Bear

The website said Bella, Luna, Max and Charlie consistently ranked the top four names across all states.

PetHelpful says an ideal dog name is one to two syllables, because it gets the dog’s attention faster. It also recommends names that don’t sound like other commonly used words to avoid confusion.

