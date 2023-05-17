Quiet and pleasant today, but showers possible soon

Temperatures today will be pleasant, with things turning a bit warmer tomorrow.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Really nice weather is expected for most of the next several days, but there is one exception that arrives somewhat soon.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Some scattered clouds could develop this afternoon in the heating of the day, but it should otherwise provide little other change to our day. Winds out of the east will keep us from warming up quite as much as we might otherwise.

That changes on Thursday as southerly winds kick in, pushing our highs back into the 80s. Thursday night into early Friday, a cold front moves through. This will bring the potential for showers, along with much cooler weather to end the week. Highs Friday into Saturday will be stuck in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A warming trend begins after that, with highs back well above normal by next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
On April 30th, 2023, law enforcement responded to a railroad crossing in the 200 block of South...
Ottumwa woman hit and killed by train
Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Royals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Sunny and smoky Wednesday and Thursday
Sunny and smoky Wednesday and Thursday

Latest News

Mostly sunny skies are expected today.
First Alert Forecast
Sunny and smoky Wednesday and Thursday
Sunny and smoky Wednesday and Thursday
Sunny and smoky Wednesday and Thursday
Sunny and smoky Wednesday and Thursday
Pleasant weather today as the sun comes out.
Light showers end early, clouds then exit