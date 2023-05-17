Quiet and pleasant today, but showers possible soon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Really nice weather is expected for most of the next several days, but there is one exception that arrives somewhat soon.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Some scattered clouds could develop this afternoon in the heating of the day, but it should otherwise provide little other change to our day. Winds out of the east will keep us from warming up quite as much as we might otherwise.

That changes on Thursday as southerly winds kick in, pushing our highs back into the 80s. Thursday night into early Friday, a cold front moves through. This will bring the potential for showers, along with much cooler weather to end the week. Highs Friday into Saturday will be stuck in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A warming trend begins after that, with highs back well above normal by next week.

