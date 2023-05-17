Sunny and smoky Wednesday and Thursday

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a lovely afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 70s and lots of sunshine.

However, smoke from wildfires in Canada is starting to filter into the area. The smoke will stick around the region Wednesday and Thursday before gradually clearing Friday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, the smoke is too high up at 20,000 ft. to pose a health risk for now. In addition to causing hazy skies during the day, the smoke will also cause us to have deeper reds and oranges in our sunsets.

Tonight, temperatures will cool into low 50s with little to no clouds. We’ll have a sunny and smoky sky on Wednesday with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday will stay dry and warm before a cold front brings in another chance for showers and storms to the area on Friday. For now, no severe weather is expected.

