Police: Man charged for setting father’s girlfriend on fire

Ohio authorities say Robbi Davon Robinson is facing charges that include attempted aggravated murder and arson. (Source: WXIX)
By Ken Brown and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio man is accused of setting his father’s girlfriend on fire and causing the woman to suffer severe burns.

The Fairfield Township Police Department reports officers found 50-year-old Brenda Scott lying in the backyard of a home last week with multiple injuries and severe burns on her body.

Investigators say Scott was in a bedroom when her boyfriend’s son, 23-year-old Robbi Davon Robinson, assaulted her and set her on fire.

A neighbor said Scott escaped the house by jumping from a second-story window before they found her in the backyard and called police.

According to authorities, Robinson was arrested at the scene. He is facing charges that include attempted aggravated murder, arson and assault.

Scott remains hospitalized, and police said she was admitted in critical condition.

Authorities did not immediately release what brought on the assault.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa and Ohio are tied with 13 dealers making the Humane Society's Horrible Hundred report.
Iowa tied for second most problematic dog breeders in annual Horrible Hundred report
Caroline’s Restaurant in Dubuque has been named the winner of the 2023 Best Omelet in Iowa...
Dubuque restaurant wins 2023 Best Omelet in Iowa contest
Sunny and smoky Wednesday and Thursday
Sunny and smoky Wednesday and Thursday
Three other people were transported to hospitals after the fatal crash, police said.
4 high schoolers die, 3 other people injured in crash near Chicago
Thursday will be warm with sunshine and a hazy sky
Thursday will be warm with sunshine and a hazy sky

Latest News

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Managing money as a couple
Expert advice on managing money as a couple
Expert advice on managing money as a couple
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from...
Tennessee commission holds off on decertifying former officer charged in Tyre Nichols death
Janae Edmondson, who lost her legs in a horrific crash in February, graduated high school last...
Teen who lost both her legs in horrific crash graduates high school