Sunny and warm Thursday, a few showers by tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Winds are shifting back to a southerly direction today, promoting a somewhat warmer afternoon.

As a result, highs will be back into the 80s. Expect sunshine to once again be filtered by upper-level wildfire smoke, though air quality at the surface today should still generally stay at decent levels.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible tonight into early Friday, with rainfall totals generally staying near or below a quarter-inch for most. However, we could use it, so we’ll take what we can get. The cold front may also cause some sinking air behind it, which may pull down some of the upper-level smoke down to the surface, which may make air quality lower for a period of time. We may also experience a bit of a smoky smell to the air.

This weekend looks relatively cool, with highs in the 70s and lots of sunshine. A warmup will follow, with highs well into the 80s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.