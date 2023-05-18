Thursday will be warm with sunshine and a hazy sky

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had another lovely afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with lots of sunshine. However, despite the lack of clouds the sky is hazy. That’s because smoke from wildfires in Canada have settled into the area and will stick around through Thursday before gradually clearing from the area on Friday.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s with a cloudless, but hazy, sky. Another lovely May day is expected Thursday with sunshine, a smoky sky, and highs in the low to mid 80s.

The pattern will change Thursday night as a cold front brings a chance for showers and storms to the area. Some showers will linger on Friday morning. Daytime temperatures will also be cooler on Friday after the front with highs only reaching the upper 60s. Even though we’ll have a chilly end to the week, the 70s will return this weekend.

