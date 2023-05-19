Great weekend weather ahead.

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Quiet and comfortable weather ahead for the upcoming weekend. A cold front continues to slide to the east continuing a drier air flow into the state. We are also able to mix out some of the smoke from the north allowing air quality to improve. Look for sunshine and highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. The final full week in the month of May brings in a warming trend that allows some summertime heat just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department has displayed Philip Allan's turnout gear at a decade-old firefighter...
Volunteer firefighter dies after being struck responding to crash
Shane Dean Rose, 45, of Marshalltown, was arrested on a felony theft charge. Police said it's...
Marshalltown man arrested for 38th time since 2000
Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer...
Truck driver arrested in multi-vehicle freeway crash that killed 7 in Oregon
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the...
Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw

Latest News

KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening May 19, 2023
Clouds move out through the morning, and winds pick up a bit.
Leftover showers exit early, cool temperatures today and tonight
Clouds move out through the morning, and winds pick up a bit.
First Alert Forecast
KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening May 18, 2023