Leftover showers exit early, cool temperatures today and tonight

Expect some clouds through parts of the day, and poor air quality at times this morning.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will be held back a bit today by northwesterly winds, pulling in a cooler air mass into the region.

The breeze will be present through the day, fighting against what will be more sunshine by later in the day. Any remaining early morning showers will be gone soon, leaving some clouds for a bit before more clearing. Highs will be in the upper 60s, just a bit below normal for this time of year.

This weekend’s weather looks absolutely fantastic, with lighter winds, lots of sunshine, and highs in the 70s. It’s definitely a chance to enjoy some time outside!

You may want to, since temperatures will be increasing through next week. Highs will be back in the upper 80s by the end of the 7-day forecast, with a modest increase in moisture. It will certainly feel a lot like summer by then.

