Police in Iowa participate in Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police across the state are climbing onto rooftops to participate in the annual Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser Friday morning.

The fundraiser supports Special Olympics of Iowa, a nonprofit which provides year-round sports training and athletic competitions for people with intellectual disabilities.

This is the 8th year for the event. It runs from 5 a.m. to noon.

People who make a donation at a participating Dunkin’ location will get a coupon for a free donut. Those who donate $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free coffee.

The Marion and Cedar Rapids Police Departments shared images on Facebook, asking for people to come out and donate.

Donations can be made with cash, check, credit card or VENMO. See a full list of participating locations in Iowa here.

