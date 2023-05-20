Our lovely weekend continues

Our lovely weekend continues
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gorgeous May afternoon in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a blue sky and temperatures in the low 70s. Tonight will be quiet with a mostly clear sky, light winds, and lows in the upper 40s. Our beautiful weekend continues on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 70s and a mostly sunny sky.

Thanks to a blocking pattern, we’ll stay dry through the workweek with temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s plus a mix of sun & clouds. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. The only chance for precipitation in the 9 day forecast is a slight chance for showers and storms next weekend and into the beginning of the following week.

