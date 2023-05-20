Several days of nice weather on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Some excellent weather is on tap for the weekend, with a warming trend to begin after that.

Temperatures this weekend will start off in the low to mid 70s on Saturday, increasing toward the upper 70s on Sunday. Sunshine will be plentiful on both days, as an area of high pressure nearby keeps us quiet.

The warming trend continues into the coming work week, with highs reaching the mid 80s by the middle of it. Expect a little bit of humidity to accompany this warm-up, though it will not be an oppressive-feeling amount.

The lack of moisture also contributes to an overall dry forecast, along with a general lack of atmospheric disturbances to trigger showers or storms for now.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.