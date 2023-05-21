A dry week ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was another gorgeous afternoon across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 70s, lots of sunshine, and light winds. Tonight, will be quiet since temperatures will cool into the low to mid 50s with a mostly clear sky.

Our dry weather pattern will continue this week. Monday we’ll have a mostly sunny sky with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Dry conditions will persist through the workweek. However, a slight chance for showers and storms will return next Sunday and potentially into the beginning of the last week of May. Highs will stay in the 70s and 80s throughout the 9-day forecast.

