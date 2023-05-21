Low-income tenants lack options as old mobile home parks are razed

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Mobile home parks are among the few affordable options that remain for extremely low-income people. But many older, dilapidated parks are disappearing as the land is razed for more modern uses.

The move worries housing advocates who say the working poor and their children evicted from the more decrepit parks may have to double up with relatives or wind up homeless in the current housing crunch. One dusty park in Phoenix will become the latest to disappear at month’s end after residents clear out for a new student housing project, many abandoning rusty metal homes too old to move.

