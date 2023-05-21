Ottumwa teen killed after collision while allegedly eluding law enforcement

Motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle crash.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KYOU News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A crash in Davis County killed a teenager from Ottumwa who law enforcement officials said was leading them on a chase.

At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, the Iowa State Patrol said that Reese Jones, 19, of Ottumwa, was attempting to elude law enforcement vehicles while operating a Yamaha motorcycle on southbound on U.S. Highway 63 in Bloomfield. Troopers said that the motorcycle entered the intersection between Highway 63 and Iowa Highway 2 while moving fast, and collided with a Ford F-150 that was stationary at the intersection.

Reese was killed in the collision. The driver of the pickup truck was not physically injured.

The Davis County and Wapello County Sherrif’s Offices were involved in the emergency response.

