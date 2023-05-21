Pleasant weather continues throughout the next several days

Some more clouds are possible today, but otherwise still warm and pleasant.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Sunshine will be the dominant weather factor for most of the next few days, with temperatures generally above normal for this time of year.

Expect things to be a little warmer today, but it will also come with a batch of some mid to high level clouds at times. Highs reach the upper 70s, with lows tonight dipping into the 50s.

Mid 80s will be seen for highs by the middle of the week, before a back door cold front sweeps through from the east. This brings cooler air back for a couple of days, though likely very little to no precipitation. Temperatures rebound toward next weekend into the 80s, with current indications that the Memorial Day holiday will stay warm.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a Louisiana airport regarding a disturbance call over a rental car...
Puerto Rican man without passport denied rental car: ‘It shows a lack of training’
Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
Caught on camera: Suspect keys more than 400 cars
Bob Baffert, center, owner of Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure, walks near the...
One Baffert horse euthanized on track on undercard before another Baffert entry wins Preakness
FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and...
Utah police: Man admits to killing wife, visiting in-laws
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say

Latest News

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today.
First Alert Forecast
Our lovely weekend continues
Our lovely weekend continues
Our lovely weekend continues
Our lovely weekend continues
Sunshine and 70s return again.
Several days of nice weather on the way