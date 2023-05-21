Pleasant weather continues throughout the next several days

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Sunshine will be the dominant weather factor for most of the next few days, with temperatures generally above normal for this time of year.

Expect things to be a little warmer today, but it will also come with a batch of some mid to high level clouds at times. Highs reach the upper 70s, with lows tonight dipping into the 50s.

Mid 80s will be seen for highs by the middle of the week, before a back door cold front sweeps through from the east. This brings cooler air back for a couple of days, though likely very little to no precipitation. Temperatures rebound toward next weekend into the 80s, with current indications that the Memorial Day holiday will stay warm.

