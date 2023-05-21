Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families in Uvalde, Texas, are digging in for a new test of legal protections for the gun industry as they mark one year since the Robb Elementary School shooting. Both the U.S. government and gun manufacturers in recent years have reached large settlements following some of the nation’s worst mass shootings.

Gun control supporters say other cases have created roadmaps for victims and relatives to sue. But high hurdles remain for lawsuits to succeed. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill this week that further shields gun manufacturers, which are already largely protected from lawsuits under federal laws.

