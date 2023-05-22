More sunshine for most of the day, with warm temperatures

Another pretty great day for our region on Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures turn slightly warmer for the start of the week, before a modest drop later on.

A few clouds early on give way to sunnier skies throughout the day. Temperatures reach the low 80s, which is above normal for this time of year but not by an excessive amount. Tuesday also features a slightly higher temperature, and again on Wednesday when highs will be in the 80s.

A cold front passes through later Wednesday into Wednesday night. Easterly winds kick in behind it, drawing cooler air from the northeast. Highs, as a result, will be in the 70s for a couple of days.

Warmer temperatures return for the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

Another day with temperatures that will be somewhat above normal.
First Alert Forecast
A dry week ahead
Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today.
Pleasant weather continues throughout the next several days