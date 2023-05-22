Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers’ strike picket outside

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — Scores of Boston University students turned their backs on the head of one of Hollywood’s biggest studios as he gave the school’s commencement address in a stadium where protesters supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike picketed outside. About 100 protesters chanted, waved signs and were accompanied by an inflatable rat outside Nickerson Field as David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros.

Discovery, gave his address on Sunday. About 11,500 members of the Writers Guild for America walked off the job at the beginning of May, after talks on a new contract broke down. It’s the first writers’ strike in 15 years

