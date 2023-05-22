World summits’ ‘family photos’ show Putin’s isolation

World summits' 'family photos' show Putin's isolation
World summits' 'family photos' show Putin's isolation(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -They’re known as “family photos,” the images of world leaders posed in faux relaxation during global summits.

And like portraits of a family that has isolated a dysfunctional member, recent “family photos” from the G7 and G8 — the world’s most industrialized nations — show how Russian President Vladimir Putin has been outcast.

The Russian president has faced unprecedented international isolation since his nation invaded Ukraine in February 2022. An International Criminal Court arrest warrant hangs over his head and clouds his prospects of traveling to many destinations, including those viewed as Moscow’s allies.

It was only 10 years ago when Putin stood proudly among his peers at the time -– former U.S. President Barack Obama, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — at a Group of Eight summit in Northern Ireland. But Russia has since been kicked out of the group, which consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States, for illegally annexing Crimea in 2014.

Images from the G7 summit this year show leaders of the same governments, minus Putin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash.
Ottumwa teen killed after collision while allegedly eluding law enforcement
Fatal car crash.
Tractor overturns, kills operator after being struck by van in Marshall County
Rachel Denis Joseph, 45, was charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest.
Woman tried to drown kittens in a bathtub, deputies say
Victims of deadly Oregon highway crash were farmworkers, union says
Victims of deadly Oregon highway crash were farmworkers, union says
Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
Caught on camera: Suspect keys more than 400 cars

Latest News

The latest "Fast & Furious" flick finishes first in its debut.
‘Fast X’ speeds to No. 1 at box office; knocks ‘Guardians 3’ to 2nd
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers' strike picket outside
Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers’ strike picket outside
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Debt ceiling: Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday as negotiators ‘keep working’ to resolve standoff