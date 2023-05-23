Clermont man injured in crash that totaled his vehicle, downed utility pole

A Clermont man was able to walk away from a crash that totaled his vehicle and broke a utility...
A Clermont man was able to walk away from a crash that totaled his vehicle and broke a utility pole Monday afternoon.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clermont man was able to get out of his vehicle before first responders arrived after a crash that totaled his vehicle and broke a utility pole Monday afternoon.

In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened when a 72-year-old man heading northbound on Canoe Road lost consciousness, crossed the southbound lane, hit the utility pole and went into a ditch.

The utility pole broke in half, leaving a live electrical line on the ground.

The sheriff’s office said the driver had minor injuries. They did not say what caused the man to lose consciousness.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash.
Ottumwa teen killed after collision while allegedly eluding law enforcement
15-year-old motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash
Fatal car crash.
Tractor overturns, kills operator after being struck by van in Marshall County
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Officials say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is under...
Police: Man injured after shooting in Davenport Sunday

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a series of informational webinars to help parents learn...
State offers webinars on Education Savings Accounts beginning Tuesday
15-year-old motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
World summits' 'family photos' show Putin's isolation
World summits’ ‘family photos’ show Putin’s isolation