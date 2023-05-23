Dry & hazy conditions continue

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a lovely afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Tonight, will be mild with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s with a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday and Wednesday look very similar to what we had Monday with sunshine and highs reaching the 80s. Even though the sky will be clear of cloud cover, they’ll still be a bit hazy due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. The smoke is forecasted to clear from the area by Friday. Thursday and Friday will also be a bit cooler thanks to a back door cold front that will move through the area. A back door cold front is a front the moves from the east to the west due to a high-pressure system, rather than from the west to the east. Therefore, highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s, but we’ll still end the week with abundant sunshine.

Temperatures will warm up again for Memorial Day Weekend with highs back in the 80s and, you guessed it, more sunshine.

