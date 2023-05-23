Dry & hazy conditions continue

Dry & hazy conditions continue
By Hannah Messier
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a lovely afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Tonight, will be mild with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s with a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday and Wednesday look very similar to what we had Monday with sunshine and highs reaching the 80s. Even though the sky will be clear of cloud cover, they’ll still be a bit hazy due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. The smoke is forecasted to clear from the area by Friday. Thursday and Friday will also be a bit cooler thanks to a back door cold front that will move through the area. A back door cold front is a front the moves from the east to the west due to a high-pressure system, rather than from the west to the east. Therefore, highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s, but we’ll still end the week with abundant sunshine.

Temperatures will warm up again for Memorial Day Weekend with highs back in the 80s and, you guessed it, more sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash.
Ottumwa teen killed after collision while allegedly eluding law enforcement
Fatal car crash.
Tractor overturns, kills operator after being struck by van in Marshall County
Rachel Denis Joseph, 45, was charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest.
Woman tried to drown kittens in a bathtub, deputies say
15-year-old motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash
Victims of deadly Oregon highway crash were farmworkers, union says
Victims of deadly Oregon highway crash were farmworkers, union says

Latest News

Dry & hazy conditions continue
Dry & hazy conditions continue
Another day with temperatures that will be somewhat above normal.
More sunshine for most of the day, with warm temperatures
Another day with temperatures that will be somewhat above normal.
First Alert Forecast
A dry week ahead
A dry week ahead