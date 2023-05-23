Main Street Ottumwa to host networking event: Business Brew The Main Street Ottumwa Economic Vitality Committee is pleased to announce Business Brew, a casual networking event for entrepreneurs, property owners, funders, government, and business leaders. Business Brew will take place this Friday, May 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the offices of Main Street Ottumwa, 334 E. Main St. Come and hear about exciting opportunities that are developing in the Main Street District and throughout Ottumwa, as well as expand your professional network. There is no cost to attend the event and those interested can RSVP at www.MainStreetOttumwa.com.

