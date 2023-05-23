Sunshine abundant once again

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Very little change in our weather is expected today, but that won’t be the case for the rest of the week.

Highs will be back in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday, with sunshine expected throughout. There may be a few puffy cumulus clouds that could develop during the warmest part of the afternoon, but they should be widely scattered. Winds will remain light and southerly today.

Things start off in the upper 50s on Wednesday, and temperatures should still reach the low to mid 80s again with mostly sunny skies. Later in the afternoon, though, a cold front moves in from the northeast. This will shift our winds to the east, with stronger winds expected by late afternoon and evening. This will pull in a cooler air mass for later in the week, but it’ll be far from cold.

Instead, the end of the week features temperatures closer to normal in the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine will still be common during this time, though.

The weekend trends warmer, with highs back into the mid to upper 80s by Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.