Teen killed after high speed chase leads to crash in Wapello County

On May 20th, at approximately 8:53 pm, a deputy with the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office...
On May 20th, at approximately 8:53 pm, a deputy with the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office observed three motorcycles traveling over 100 mph southbound on Highway 63 just south of the Mary Street intersection.(WPTA)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 20th, at approximately 8:53 pm, a deputy with the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office observed three motorcycles traveling over 100 mph southbound on Highway 63 just south of the Mary Street intersection.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on all three motorcycles, but only one of the motorcycles complied. The other two continued southbound at a high rate of speed, entering Davis County and continuing into the City of Bloomfield.

At the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 2, one of the motorcycles ran the stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck. The second motorcyclist stopped and the driver was taken into custody. He was identified as 18-year-old Lane Spurgeon of Ottumwa. he was charged with Eluding Law Enforcement.

The motorcyclist that crashed was transported to the Davis County Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. He was identified as 19-year-old Reese Jones of Ottumwa.

Law enforcement is looking to identify the third motorcyclist that initially stopped. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office at 641-684-4350.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash.
Ottumwa teen killed after collision while allegedly eluding law enforcement
15-year-old motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Fatal car crash.
Tractor overturns, kills operator after being struck by van in Marshall County
Officials say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is under...
Police: Man injured after shooting in Davenport Sunday

Latest News

A Clermont man was able to walk away from a crash that totaled his vehicle and broke a utility...
Clermont man injured in crash that totaled his vehicle, downed utility pole
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a series of informational webinars to help parents learn...
State offers webinars on Education Savings Accounts beginning Tuesday
15-year-old motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States