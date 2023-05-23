Warm and sunny this week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warmth and sunshine continue to headline the forecast for the foreseeable future. Overnight, look for mostly clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 50s. For our Wednesday, highs again look to reach the lower 80s. A cold front moving in from the Great Lakes will allow for winds to pick up Wednesday afternoon and evening with gusts of 25-30 mph possible into Thursday. The cooler air mass behind this front will send our highs back into the low and mid 70s to end the work week with highs rebounding to the 80s by the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.