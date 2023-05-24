Dry conditions continue

Our dry week continues
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was another lovely late May day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a sunny sky and temperatures in the 80s. However, a cold front will move in overnight, which will allow some cooler air to reach the region.  The lows tonight will be in the mid 50s, but highs will be slightly cooler tomorrow in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We have had some smoky skies across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri over the past few days due to wildfire smoke from Canada. The smoke will hang around the area on Thursday as well before the sky clears on Friday.

Dry conditions will continue through the entire 7 day forecast with temperatures staying in the 70s and 80s through Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will rise into the low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

