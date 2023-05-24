Iowa parents express concern over funding changes for Area Education Agencies

Parents in Iowa say they are concerned after state lawmakers agreed to cut funding from Area...
Parents in Iowa say they are concerned after state lawmakers agreed to cut funding from Area Education Agencies.
By KCCI
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Parents in Iowa say they are concerned after state lawmakers agreed to cut funding from Area Education Agencies.

These provide special education services to public and private school students, and give individual help to families of kids who have special needs.

While finalizing the state budget, lawmakers agreed to reduce funding to the nine state agencies by nearly $30 million next year.

It’s the largest of ongoing cuts AEA’s have faced for decades.

Governor Kim Reynolds has not yet signed these funding changes into law, but she says services will not be impacted.

“I truly don’t believe, if we move forward and sign the bill, that that will impact their ability to provide the services at the local level,” Reynolds said. “We appreciate what they do, but we don’t anticipate any delay.”

However, administrators with the Central Iowa AEA say less money will impact how many staff members they have, and in turn how many kids get helped.

They say children with direct services like speech, physical, or occupational therapy could get seen less often.

Mitchellville mom Amanda Tollari, whose 8-year-old daughter Natalia has special needs, said she worries about what a future with fewer services would look like.

“If these cuts come through and the services are diminished, her skills will be diminished and her ability to take care of herself [and] the ability for her to live in our home,” Tollari said. “All of that is a worry for us.”

Governor Reynolds has until June 2 to sign or veto the bill.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 20th, at approximately 8:53 pm, a deputy with the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office...
Teen killed after high speed chase leads to crash in Wapello County
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Motorcycle crash.
Ottumwa teen killed after collision while allegedly eluding law enforcement
15-year-old motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash
Oconee County Sheriff's Lt. Scott Underwood died after his lawnmower overturned into a creek,...
Deputy drowns after lawnmower tips into creek, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Three Iowa companies are coming together to support Iowa’s newest namesake submarine.
Three Iowa companies raise money for USS Iowa crew
Dr. Denise Jamieson is taking over as VP of Medical Affairs, and Dean of the UI Carver College...
Univ. of Iowa Health Care names new vice president
On May 20th, at approximately 8:53 pm, a deputy with the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office...
Teen killed after high speed chase leads to crash in Wapello County
A Clermont man was able to walk away from a crash that totaled his vehicle and broke a utility...
Clermont man injured in crash that totaled his vehicle, downed utility pole