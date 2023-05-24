Three Iowa companies raise money for USS Iowa crew

Three Iowa companies are coming together to support Iowa’s newest namesake submarine.
Three Iowa companies are coming together to support Iowa’s newest namesake submarine.(Big Grove Brewery)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Three Iowa companies are coming together to support Iowa’s newest namesake submarine.

Those companies are Big Grove Brewery, Cookies Food Products, and the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

The soon-to-be commissioned USS Iowa SSN 797 will be a nuclear submarine for the U.S. Navy. It’s the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear Iowa’s name, and the first submarine to have quarters designed for men and for women.

“It’s a privilege to partner with these great Iowa companies in support of a vessel that honors our great state and as a Navy veteran, I find this collaborative effort especially meaningful,” said Speed Herrig, President of Cookies Food Products, said in a press release. “Together with Big Grove & Iowa Pork, we are encouraging others to celebrate those who protect our freedoms at their backyard barbecues this summer.”

The companies will give a portion of their sales to the commissioning committee.

It has a $500,000 goal for upgrading features for the crew.

