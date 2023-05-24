Univ. of Iowa Health Care names new vice president

Dr. Denise Jamieson is taking over as VP of Medical Affairs, and Dean of the UI Carver College of Medicine.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Health Care has a new vice president.

Dr. Denise Jamieson is taking over as VP of Medical Affairs, and Dean of the UI Carver College of Medicine.

She has previously worked with the CDC, leading the emergency response to the Zika virus.

She is set to start work on August 1.

Jamieson will succeed Brooks Jackson, who announced plans to step down in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 20th, at approximately 8:53 pm, a deputy with the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office...
Teen killed after high speed chase leads to crash in Wapello County
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Motorcycle crash.
Ottumwa teen killed after collision while allegedly eluding law enforcement
15-year-old motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash
Oconee County Sheriff's Lt. Scott Underwood died after his lawnmower overturned into a creek,...
Deputy drowns after lawnmower tips into creek, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Three Iowa companies are coming together to support Iowa’s newest namesake submarine.
Three Iowa companies raise money for USS Iowa crew
Parents in Iowa say they are concerned after state lawmakers agreed to cut funding from Area...
Iowa parents express concern over funding changes for Area Education Agencies
On May 20th, at approximately 8:53 pm, a deputy with the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office...
Teen killed after high speed chase leads to crash in Wapello County
A Clermont man was able to walk away from a crash that totaled his vehicle and broke a utility...
Clermont man injured in crash that totaled his vehicle, downed utility pole