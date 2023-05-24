Warm again today, but a modest cooldown on the way

Expect a warm one today, but things will turn a little cooler for a couple of days behind a cold front.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will be well above normal again today, with a change coming for the tail end of the week.

Highs reach the mid 80s in most cases, near or just above where we finished on Tuesday. Humidity remains low, though, which keeps things feeling at least a little bit better. A cold front arrives later this afternoon or evening from the northeast, pushing through the region and bringing with it an increase in winds from the east.

These easterly winds draw in some cooler air from Canada and the Great Lakes states, keeping us about 10 degrees cooler for highs on Thursday and Friday. A very pleasant end to the work week is in store!

The holiday weekend will see a warming trend begin again, with highs by Memorial day feeling similar to what we’re expecting today. We even could see some low 90s by the middle of next week.

Conditions remain unfavorable for widespread rainfall over the next several days.

