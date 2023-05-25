83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements regarding the LGBTQ community.
United Methodist had long held a ban on both same-sex marriages and LGBTQ members of the Clergy.
During a conference last year, church leaders approved a change allowing both.
At the same time, conservative members launched a new Global Methodist Church where the bans would be enforced.
During a vote this week, the Iowa Conference of United Methodists allowed 83 churches to leave to either join the new denomination or become separate entities.
