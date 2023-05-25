Jeff Bridges says his large tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble

Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19. (Source: CNN, FX, Hulu)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19.

The 73-year-old actor tells AARP Magazine that thanks to chemotherapy, a 9-by-12-inch tumor in his stomach is now the size of a small marble.

However, the chemo also wiped out his immune system, and he caught COVID-19. He ended up spending five weeks in the hospital battling the illness.

“For me, cancer was nothing compared to the COVID,” he told AARP Magazine.

Thankfully, Bridges recovered, and he went back to work on season two of his FX series, “The Old Man.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

