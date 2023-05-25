Modestly cooler today, but warmer weather will return

Temperatures will be a little bit cooler today, with an easterly breeze still present.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will be closer to normal for today, thanks to yesterday’s cold front.

Winds will still be present out of the east, perhaps between 10 to 20 mph at times. Some scattered clouds will also be present early on, but more sunshine is likely as the day wears on. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend with an upward trajectory in our temperatures today. Expect highs to do from near 80 on Saturday to the mid 80s by Monday. Dry conditions will persist, though, so no weather-related issues to affect your weekend plans.

The warm-up continues after that, with highs potentially in the low 90s by the middle of the week. Humidity levels will likely climb by then, too, so get ready for a taste of summer.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The second motorcyclist stopped, and the driver was taken into custody. He was identified as...
Teen killed after high speed chase leads to crash in Wapello County
Motorcycle crash.
Ottumwa teen killed after collision while allegedly eluding law enforcement
Oconee County Sheriff's Lt. Scott Underwood died after his lawnmower overturned into a creek,...
Deputy drowns after lawnmower tips into creek, sheriff’s office says
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Temperatures remain warm today.
Warm again today, but a modest cooldown on the way

Latest News

Temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s.
First Alert Forecast
Our dry week continues
Dry conditions continue
Our dry week continues
Our dry week continues
Temperatures remain warm today.
Warm again today, but a modest cooldown on the way