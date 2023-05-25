Modestly cooler today, but warmer weather will return

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will be closer to normal for today, thanks to yesterday’s cold front.

Winds will still be present out of the east, perhaps between 10 to 20 mph at times. Some scattered clouds will also be present early on, but more sunshine is likely as the day wears on. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend with an upward trajectory in our temperatures today. Expect highs to do from near 80 on Saturday to the mid 80s by Monday. Dry conditions will persist, though, so no weather-related issues to affect your weekend plans.

The warm-up continues after that, with highs potentially in the low 90s by the middle of the week. Humidity levels will likely climb by then, too, so get ready for a taste of summer.

