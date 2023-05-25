Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg to make two stops in eastern Iowa

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington.(Evan Vucci | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is set to visit eastern Iowa on Thursday, to see how President Biden’s infrastructure bill is impacting the state.

Buttigieg is expected to visit the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids to tour phase four of the airport’s modernization project.

He will then head to Dubuque in the afternoon to speak with the mayor. Buttigieg will get to see how the city is using infrastructure funding to remove an at-grade crossing, and build a railroad overpass in the city.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The second motorcyclist stopped, and the driver was taken into custody. He was identified as...
Teen killed after high speed chase leads to crash in Wapello County
Motorcycle crash.
Ottumwa teen killed after collision while allegedly eluding law enforcement
Oconee County Sheriff's Lt. Scott Underwood died after his lawnmower overturned into a creek,...
Deputy drowns after lawnmower tips into creek, sheriff’s office says
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say

Latest News

Eldridge
Auditor: Former Eldridge city clerk found to have used over $76,000 for personal expenses
FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
NCAA survey shows 58% of 18- to 22-year-olds are wagering; athlete-only study is set for fall
Blank Park Zoo said eight alpacas will be visiting the zoo for a limited time, starting this...
Alpacas coming to Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines for limited time experience
Three Iowa companies are coming together to support Iowa’s newest namesake submarine.
Three Iowa companies raise money for USS Iowa crew