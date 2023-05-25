Sunny and seasonal

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Seasonal and sunny weather takes us through the next several days. Overnight lows dip to the mid 40s tonight. Look for highs to reach the mid 70s Friday afternoon and upper 70s to around 80 on Saturday. Both days feature plentiful sunshine. We’ll warm further as we end the weekend with highs reaching the low to mid 80s on Sunday and Monday. The entire holiday weekend will feature dry weather and very few clouds. Into next week, a few more clouds enter the picture but dry weather persists with highs climbing through the 80s. 90s are even possible by the end of next week along with a shot at much needed rain and storms.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.