Dry, sunny, and warm through the holiday weekend

Our stretch of dry, sunny weather continues into the weekend and beyond.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our stretch of dry, sunny weather continues into the weekend and beyond. Tonight, look for lows in the upper 40s with clear skies overhead. We’ll tack on a few more degrees tomorrow, topping out around 80 with abundant sunshine overhead. Sunday and Monday both come with a few clouds but plenty of sunshine and highs a bit warmer again, into the low to middle 80s. We’ll keep the trend going into next week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs warming further still, topping out in the upper 80s to near 90 by the start of June. The only small shot of precipitation we have in the near future comes in the form of a small storm chance on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say
Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr., 31, is facing several felony charges, including attempted murder,...
GRAPHIC: Woman found stuffed in tote speaks: ‘He didn’t win ... I’m still alive’
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters after a...
Ernst says ‘substantial’ spending cuts are needed before she’ll support House debt ceiling bill

Latest News

Our stretch of dry, sunny weather continues into the weekend and beyond.
First Alert Forecast
Upper 70s appear likely today.
More nice weather into the weekend, but temperatures climb
Upper 70s appear likely today.
First Alert Forecast
Seasonal and sunny weather takes us through the next several days. Overnight
Sunny and seasonal