More nice weather into the weekend, but temperatures climb

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect a lot of sunshine and generally decent weather for the holiday weekend, but highs will be getting warmer each day.

Today will reach the upper 70s under essentially clear skies. Dew points remain reasonable, though, so things will be warm for now but not overwhelmingly muggy. Expect a slow climb in highs each day through the Memorial Day weekend, with readings reaching well into the 80s by Monday.

Into next week, temperatures will continue their climb, likely reaching the low 90s. Some more moisture will be around by then, too, so we might feel a little muggy by then. Unfortunately, this seems unlikely to result in widespread rainfall.

