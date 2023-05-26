Southern Iowa little leaguers return to diamond 14 months after tornado destroyed ballfield

Little Leaguers in southern Iowa are back on the diamond after 14 months without a home.
By KCCI
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLERTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Little Leaguers in southern Iowa are back on the diamond after 14 months without a home.

An EF-2 tornado destroyed the baseball stadium in Allerton in March 2022.

“There was nothing left. The concession stand was a debris field scattered to the east,” Allerton Mayor Bill Burns said.

The town rallied together after the tornado, with their long-time fire chief leading the charge.

They spent hours laying dirt, building a concession stand from scratch, and installing new lights.

This week, the work paid off as little leaguers once again took the field in a moment they won’t forget.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say
Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr., 31, is facing several felony charges, including attempted murder,...
GRAPHIC: Woman found stuffed in tote speaks: ‘He didn’t win ... I’m still alive’
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
The second motorcyclist stopped, and the driver was taken into custody. He was identified as...
Teen killed after high speed chase leads to crash in Wapello County

Latest News

Little Leaguers in southern Iowa are back on the diamond after 14 months without a home.
Southern Iowa little leaguers return to diamond 14 months after tornado destroyed ballfield
FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters after a...
Ernst says ‘substantial’ spending cuts are needed before she’ll support House debt ceiling bill
Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements...
83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg visits Eastern Iowa Airport