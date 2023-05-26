Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Barta to announce retirement

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta is expected to announce his retirement Friday, sources confirmed to TV9.

The 59-year-old is in his 17th year as athletic director for the University of Iowa, having started in the position in 2006.

Iowa athletics has seen much success with Barta in the role. From the fall of 2020 through 2021, Iowa athletic programs have won the most Big Ten championships in any two-year period in the university’s history, with 11. The university also added a women’s wrestling program in 2021.

Barta has faced calls for his resignation after four discrimination lawsuits in the last nine years, adding up to more than $11 million in settlements.

